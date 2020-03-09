NSSF’s Intervention Is Successful – Court Allows Export Rule To Take Effect

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The final rules for the USML to CCL transition (formerly called Export Control Reforms) will take effect Monday, March 9, after a federal court in Seattle ruled in NSSF’s favor of a partial injunction, narrowly limited to 3D printing. The efforts of the 23 states attorneys general who sued to enjoin implementation has essentially failed and the final rules as published by the Trump Administration will enter into force with the exception of the export of technical data related to the 3D manufacturing of firearms or parts.

When the state attorneys general sued to stop the rules from taking effect over unfounded concerns with 3D printing, NSSF led the fight to allow the rules to take effect by moving to intervene in the case. Our brief focused on the scope of the remedy (injunction) the court might enter, should the court determine that one was warranted on the merits. NSSF offered alternative language that would allow the court to address the 3D printing issue at a later date while allowing the bulk of the final rules to take effect without interruption. This was successful. NSSF accomplished the purpose for which we sought to intervene in the case as the final rules will otherwise go into effect on March 9.

As you know, the NSSF has been leading the decade-long charge for the coming changes to regulations governing how our products are exported. After the victory of the Trump Administration publishing the final rules in late January, NSSF has offered training resources for the industry to get up to speed on complying with the new rules under the USML to CCL transition. Visit our website to take advantage of our training resources, including a 5-part webinar series with an architect of the rules and an expert in the export of firearms and ammunition. Now that the rules have a clear path forward to implementation on March 9, make sure you are ready for the transition.

