Optics Planet: “We’re Experiencing Some Delays” March 2020 Pandemic

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- To Our Valued Customers,
We'd like to update you on our efforts to help contain the spread of coronavirus. We are following all of the recommendations of the CDC, and working hard to protect our employees, customers, and the community. We’re all in this together.
We recognize that your demand for gear is as strong as ever, and this combined with the precautionary measures we are taking has led to some delays in our operations. We'd like to provide some additional information for you on our current efforts.
Customer Service
We are experiencing longer than typical hold times for our phone lines. Therefore, we are temporarily shutting down our live chat program so that we can concentrate on answering your calls and emails. You can use our self-help tools listed below or email us for the fastest response.
Shipping & Fulfillment
We are doing everything we can to continue shipping in-stock orders within our promised timeline, but may experience delays. When this happens, we will notify you. We appreciate your patience.
Returns Processing
We are also experiencing delays in processing customer returns. Please note that as long as you request a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) for eligible items and send in your return by the deadline outlined in our policy, it will be processed as soon as possible.
Try Our Self-Help Tools
Enter your order number or log into your account to view your order anytime. We will also email you if there has been any important updates to your order.
Cancel an Order
If your item hasn't been prepared to ship yet, you can cancel it from the Order Status page.
If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, you may return eligible items within 30 days of receipt for an exchange, store credit, or a refund. Start by completing an RMA Form.
Thank you for your understanding and patience!
