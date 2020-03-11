PSA Custom Series Firearms, Optics, Parts & Accessories, Step Up Your Gun Build

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Why PSA Custom Series of Firearms, Optics, Parts & Accessories?

The PSA Custom Series of premium firearms, optics, and parts & accessories rely on modern innovation, design, and engineering to take your shooting platform to the next level. From PCC to AR-15 rifles, the PSA Custom Series of hand-selected gear helps eliminate excess weight while adding durability and improved functionality. Another great advantage of the PSA Custom Series is that it gives you the option of upgrading your existing rifle with its offering of nearly twenty individual parts & accessories or taking home a fully custom-built firearm that will carry a Full Lifetime Warranty.

PSA Custom Firearms

Next level standards.

The PSA Custom Series line of firearms was designed and engineered for loyal PSA fans looking for standards that went above mil-spec in the areas of weight, durability, aesthetics, and ergonomics. Those four areas of emphasis were met head-on by PSA’s team of expert engineers that dedicated countless hours to research and development. The results were two custom platforms, the rock-solid AR-15 and the competition friendly pistol caliber carbine (PCC). Whichever one you choose, rest assured that you are getting a rifle that will take your love for shooting to the next level.

SHOP NOW

PSA Custom Optics

Be Agile. Be Accurate.

Whether you’re mounting it to an AR, AK, a shotgun, or a pistol, PSA Custom optics offer lightning-fast target acquisition and pinpoint accuracy whether you’re in close combat or competition situations. Made with precision and durability in mind, our custom optics are built to outlast even the harshest environments. Get the best or the best.

SHOP NOW

PSA Custom Parts & Accessories

Build with the best.

Take pride in building your firearm and find everything you need with PSA custom- manufactured parts and accessories. Our top-of-line products are 100% American-made and rigorously tested for months to ensure that our customers receive nothing but the best. Find both upper and lower premium parts for a variety of firearms platforms, as well as accessories to match your custom build. Start today and build it your way with PSA Custom-made parts and accessories!

SHOP NOW

About Palmetto State Armory

We’ve got it all right here! Palmetto State Armory was created by people with a passion for firearms, tactical gear, and the great outdoors. Our goal is to give you access to everything you need from rifles to targets and ammunition to pistol accessories. No matter what you’re searching for, we’re here to help you in your quest to get geared up for the big hunt or add to your collection. At Palmetto State Armory, You Can Shop Items Including: Tactical Clothing, Shirts, Pants, Outerwear, Firearms, Rifles, Handguns, Shotguns, Airguns, Ammunition, Bulk Ammo, Pistol Accessories, Rifle Accessories, Holsters, Gunsmithing Products, Tactical Lights, AR15 Parts, and More!