Single-Action Precision: The New CZ Shadow 2 SA

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- CZ-USA expands the very popular Shadow 2 line of competition-ready pistols with the new CZ Shadow 2 SA. That's right-SA as in a Single Action pistol with one of the best pistol triggers available!

While not legal for USPSA Production Division like the standard Shadow version, the CZ Shadow 2 SA and its lighter, crisper SA trigger gives the target-shooting enthusiast the ability to punch paper with precision!

Outwardly identical to the standard Shadow 2, the new Shadow 2 SA is chambered in 9MM and requires the hammer to be cocked for it to fire. Finished in black and with a set of blue aluminum grips and a blue trigger, it's a striking pistol that is a fun and easy to shoot-for hours at a time.

The Shadow 2 SA features the same shooter-friendly ergonomics of the Shadow 2, and can be used for plinking, or 3 Gun competitions. Like the original Shadow 2, the CZ Shadow 2 SA sports aggressive checking on the aluminum grips for a solid hold, even when the shooter's hands are dirty and sweaty from running stages. The front and backstrap are nicely checkered, too.

Other features include a 17+1 magazine capacity, an easy to pick up fiber optic front sight, a black HAJO rear (click adjustable for elevation, drift adjustable for windage), three-position adjustable mag release and an ambidextrous manual safety. All of this at an affordable price!

When you need to get on target fast and make every shot count, you need the new CZ-USA Shadow 2 SA.

CZ-USA Shadow 2 SA Specs:

SKU: 91245

Model: Shadow 2 SA

Chambering: 9mm

Magazine Capacity: 17+1

Frame: Steel

Trigger Mech: Single Action Only

Sights: Fiber Optic front, HAJO rear

Barrel Length: 4.89 in

Weight: 46.5 oz

Overall Length: 8.53 in

Safety: Ambidextrous Manual Safety

MSRP: $1,349

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA's Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM.