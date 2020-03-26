Springfield Armory Unveils New Website

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to announce its newly redesigned website live now at springfield-armory.com.

Featuring media-rich content and a streamlined interface, the site provides visitors with an attractive and informative source of information on Springfield Armory products. Customers can browse through Springfield Armory firearms based on their specific needs, and delve deeply into detailed product descriptions and interactive comparative tools.

To help you make the most informed decision on your next purchase, the comparative tool allows you to select various models and compare them directly side-by-side. The result is an extremely helpful interface for selecting just the right Springfield Armory firearm for you.

“This new site has been designed from the ground up to deliver an enhanced user experience,” explains Springfield Armory Vice President of Marketing, Steve Kramer. “We encourage everyone to visit our website and explore our latest features. We want you to have the best resources at your fingertips to make informed decisions about your next Springfield Armory firearm or accessory purchase.”

Additionally, the site is tuned to provide informed suggestions on complementary accessories and merchandise related to what you are viewing, integrating with the Springfield Armory Store. The result is a seamless shopping experience that provides you with the information you need, and suggestions on supporting products that you can drop right into your virtual shopping cart.

The new site also integrates content from www.TheArmoryLife.com, a firearms-oriented lifestyle website that delivers daily content on subjects ranging from EDC to survival to guns and gear and more. This system provides visitors with curated posts related to featured Springfield Armory products, resulting in content that adds additional layers of informative and educational content.

To check out the newly launched Springfield Armory website, please visit https://www.springfield-armory.com/.

About Springfield Armory

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.