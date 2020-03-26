The Clarys Review the GPS Double Pistol Range Bag

The GPS Double Pistol Range Bag makes going to the range to burn some powder and punch a few holes in paper targets easy and efficient. It has two padded internal pockets large enough to store large frame handguns, with their optics and rail attachments attached. And, if necessary, you can drop a third handgun in the middle, between the pockets. Or, you can add in several boxes of additional ammunition. The zippered top uses YKK brand zippers and is lockable for transport. Note the orange and black “pulls” on each zipper for ease of use.

The front side holds seven full-size magazines with a flap that protects them from weather or accidental removal. MOLLE webbing on the flap for additional accessories if desired.

The shooting glasses case hanging off to the side has a hard side to prevent crushing. On the backside of the case is a pouch for earplugs. Both the case and pouch have the patented Visual I.D. Icons. And the case is removable if desired.

The backside features two zippered pockets for shooting accessories or extra ammunition.

This bag is also perfect for storing your concealed carry in the truck. Depending where you shop, you can pick up this bag for as little as $33, That is a real bargain, given its quality and versatility.

About Jim and Mary Clary:

Jim and Mary Clary have co-authored over six hundred published articles (and counting) on shooting and hunting. You can read many of them on AmmoLand News.