Anarchy Outdoors Introduces The First Adjustable Ergonomic Bolt Handle

North Logan, UT -(AmmoLand.com)- Anarchy Outdoors, a leading industry innovator and supplier of precision rifle components and other high-performance firearms accessories, has introduced a significant improvement in bolt action ergonomics with the development of their new Threaded Adjustable Bolt Handle for the Tikka T1X and the Bergara B14 Rimfire. No two rifle shooters are exactly alike and how each manipulates a bolt action may vary slightly because of stature, hand size or technique. The new Threaded Adjustable Bolt Handle lets the shooter adjust how much the bolt handle is swept rearward which can have a significant effect on the functionality. Anarchy Outdoors is developing this new bolt handle for other models of rifles as well.

Part of maximizing the accuracy and functionality of any rifle system is properly fitting it to the shooter. The Threaded Adjustable Bolt Handle addresses the fine motor skills of how the shooter works the action, enabling precise placement of where handle and bolt knob are located in relation to the shooter’s hand. The sweep of the handle can be adjusted by rotation so it is closer to the grip and rifle or further away. Fine tuning the location of the bolt knob can have a dramatic effect on the overall feel of the rifle when working the bolt action. Installation and adjustment are simple, and once the handle is tuned to the user’s preference, simply lock it in place with the knurled locking collar.

Anarchy Outdoors is the leader in aftermarket bolt handle upgrades offering models for rifles including Ruger, Tikka, CZ, Thompson Center, Winchester, various rimfires and more. The Anarchy Outdoors Threaded Adjustable Bolt Handles are the next evolution in their bolt handle upgrade product line. They are currently available, accept any bolt knob with 5/16”-24TPI and are made from 17-4 Stainless steel with a satin finish or blackened finish. The Threaded Adjustable Bolt Handles have an MSRP of $54.99