CCI Named as the Most Frequently Purchased Handgun Ammunition Brand for 2019

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- CCI took the top spot in handgun ammunition in a recent report released by Southwick Associates which surveyed more than 20,000 hunters and recreational shooters in 2019 through its online HunterSurvey.com and ShooterSurvey.com consumer panels. Combined with its centerfire sub-brand Blazer, CCI was purchased by more than 24 percent of those surveyed.

“Our workforce in Lewiston, Idaho is very proud that the popularity of CCI’s Blazer Brass centerfire handgun ammunition continues to lead the market. The survey also revealed that CCI is a leader in rifle ammunition with 15 percent of those surveyed reporting purchases of CCI’s rimfire product line for rifle use,” said Rimfire Product Director Rick Stoeckel. “We also think these results reflect how popular our CCI rimfire loads are with target shooting and plinking with handguns. Within the past 10 years the rimfire platform in handguns has skyrocketed.”

More than 100 products were examined in the Southwick Associates 2019 Hunting & Shooting Participation and Equipment Purchases Report. Southwick’s in-depth resources illustrate shopping behaviors, such as where consumers buy, brand preferences, and amount spent. Learn more at www.southwickassociates.com.

CCI’s latest ammunition introductions for 2020 are sure to impress their loyal customer base. New product highlights include:

Blazer by CCI delivers the best in full-power handgun practice. New Blazer Brass 10mm Auto pushes its 180-grain FMJ bullet fast for accurate, realistic training. New Blazer Pour Packs are easy-to-pour carton holds 425 rounds of 22 LR loaded with 38-grain LRN bullets at 1,235 fps. They’re consistent, accurate and built for high-volume

shooting.

New CCI Clean-22 Segmented Hollow Point 22 WMR 46-grain bullet splits into three equal-size pieces on impact. Its polymer coating allows this separation at much lower velocities and longer distances. New Clean-22 Suppressor 22 LR utilizes its advanced polymer 45-grain bullet coating to reduce lead fouling inside a suppressor 50 percent for much easier suppressor cleaning and maintenance. These are available in 200-count, easy-to-pour bulk packs.

Since 1951, CCI has shaped the industry and served generations of shooters with the most advanced offerings for hunters. For more information on CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com.

About CCI Ammunition

At CCI, we understand what you want and need. When it comes to ammunition and components no one beats us at our game. We offer the best selection in all shooting sports. While other companies sat on century-old technology and performance, we revived rimfire with exciting, high-performance products.

It all started when Richard “Dick” Speer's enterprising led him to establish CCI in 1951. He provided a steady source of component primers to reloaders. Today we continue being the leader in rimfire ammunition thanks to our innovation, determination and resourcefulness.