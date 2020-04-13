Faxon Firearms Bantam 9mm PCC’s Available Now ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Faxon Firearms has long been known for bringing quality and value to our customers when it comes to purchasing parts for their rifle builds. Faxon is taking things to the next level and bringing that same quality and value to the modern sporting rifle market.

Backed by the Faxon Lifetime Guarantee, our rifles fall under two distinct groups; the First Line and the Summit Line. Are you a first-time buyer, or in search of a value priced rifle offering? Check out the First Line. Looking for a more specialized rifle configuration for competition, training, or defensive use? The Summit Line is for you!

Faxon Firearms Bantam 9mm PCC

The Faxon Bantam 9mm AR15 Pistol is the perfect choice for the buyer who's looking to jump into the PCC market. As part of Faxon's First Line, the Bantam Pistol is feature packed while maintaining a great value for the customer. The Bantam series of firearms feature upgrades that are typically found on more expensive rifles, but at a price point the average American can afford. Bantam Rifles make for a great foundation for future upgrades while featuring our renowned barrels, nitrided PCC BCG, enhanced forged receiver sets w/ tensioning screw and last round bolt hold open, and a free floated M-LOK handguard.

Faxon Bantam 10.5″ 9mm AR15 Pistol:

10.5″ 9mm Barrel – Nitride Coated

Enhanced Forged Receiver Set w/ Tensioning Screw

Last Round Bolt Hold Open

Nitrided 9mm PCC BCG w/ Superfinish

9″ M-LOK Aluminum Handguard

SBA3 Adjustable Pistol Brace

Glock Magazine Compatible

Mil-Spec Charging Handle

A2 Pistol Grip

A2 Birdcage Flash Hider

Rifle Weight: 5.72 lbs

Faxon Bantam 16″ 9mm AR15 Pistol:

16″ 9mm PCC Barrel – Nitride Coated

Enhanced Forged Receiver Set w/ Tensioning Screw

Last Round Bolt Hold Open

Nitrided 9mm PCC BCG w/ Superfinish

13″ M-LOK Aluminum Handguard

Glock Magazine Compatible

M4 Stock

Mil-Spec Charging Handle

A2 Pistol Grip

A2 Birdcage Flash Hider

Rifle Weight: 6.2 lbs

About Faxon Firearms:

Faxon Firearms is a leader in constant evolution in the firearms marketplace focusing on US-made quality and innovation. From the ARAK platform, GUNNER & FLAME barrels, upper receivers, and an ever-expanding portfolio of innovative accessories, Faxon offers quality complete rifle systems and components. New dealers and OEM accounts are welcome.



