German Precision Optics’ Rangefinders Now Shipping

RICHMOND, Va. – -(AmmoLand.com)- German Precision Optics (GPO) is pleased to announce that the much anticipated 10×50 RangeGuide™ rangefinding binocular and the one-handed RANGETRACKER™ 1800 Rangefinder are now being shipped to dealers across the country. The RangeGuide was introduced mid-year 2019 but has been back-ordered since its introduction and the RANGETRACKER was just introduced at the beginning of 2020.

German Precision Optics’ Rangefinders



“After seeing the overwhelming response when we introduced the GPO rangefinders, we are very excited for hunters, shooters and archers to begin experiencing these sophisticated, yet easy to use rangefinding systems,’ said Mike Jensen, owner/CEO. “With the two different models, the 10×50 rangefinding binocular and the handheld RANGEGUIDE we have a ranging product that will fit the needs of most every shooter. And we have them in stock, ready to ship.”

The RangeGuide is GPO’s flagship rangefinder. With a size and weight that rivals its competitors in the 42mm-binocular class, the new RangeGuide 10X50 binocular boasts exceptional edge-to-edge clarity as well as precise ranging on reflective targets out to nearly 1.75 miles. It retails for $1699.99.

The GPO RANGETRACKER 1800 handheld rangefinder incorporates state-of-the-art optical and electronic technology, wrapped into a small durable multi-use rangefinding tool. It will work perfectly for both long-range rifle hunting (up to 1800 yards) and close archery usage (6 yards.) It has a suggested retail price of $399.99.





About GPO USA

German Precision Optics was founded on the premise that design, engineering and quality management is 100 percent controlled in Germany to its strictest standards, yet products can be produced at some of the largest production facilities around the world. This unique corporate structure allows GPO to offer the highest quality products with better features at a significantly better price. The company is 100-percent confident that all of its products will not only function perfectly but will exceed all expectations. Therefore, GPO, USA has created an industry-leading Spectacular Lifetime Warranty™. With outstanding professional service, GPO USA will take care of its products before, during, and after the purchase at no charge—EVER. Founded in 2016, GPO has its US headquarters in Richmond, Va. For more information on GPO US visit www.gpo-usa.com or call 844-MY BINOS (844-692-4667.)