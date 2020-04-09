Oregon Firearms Has Posted Candidate Grades For The 2020 Primary

Opinion

Oregon – -(AmmoLand.com)- Oregon Firearms Federation wants to extend our prayers to all who are experiencing unprecedented hardship due to the state-mandated shut down of so many businesses.

Current events have created a loss of liberties the likes of which we have never before seen. Many are out of work and many closed businesses will not reopen. As of today, the state of Oregon shows no signs of reducing the restrictions that have caused these closures and job losses.

So far, however, there is no indication that the Oregon Primary election will be postponed.

Voter’s pamphlets are scheduled to be delivered on April 22 – 24, 2020. The deadline for registering to vote is April 28. Ballots will be mailed starting April 29 and the due date for returning them is May 19.

If you are not registered to vote in Oregon you may do so here. Given the endless efforts of the Oregon Democrat majority to eliminate gun rights, we cannot overemphasize how critical voting is.

The May primary election will determine who will run in November. Your support for pro-gun candidates now will be the deciding factor in who has a chance to represent you in Salem next year.

Oregon Firearms has posted our candidate grades for the 2020 primary election here.

Please consider it a starting point when you make your decision on your ballot. Most candidates have websites or Facebook pages that will provide contact info for further information on their positions.

Stay strong and stay free.





About Oregon Firearms Federation:

The Oregon Firearms Federation has proven itself to be Oregon's only no-compromise lobbying group, OFF takes the same tough stands and serves as a vehicle for educating gun owners, promoting their rights and when necessary, fighting the freedom haters in court. Visit: www.oregonfirearms.org