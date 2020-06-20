HAVA’s Learn to Shoot Again Division Spring Events

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Honored American Veterans Afield’s “Learn To Shoot Again” (LTSA) division is having a busy Spring/Summer, and carefully managing the limitations of COVID-19. Although the HAVA Family Day Range series that typically involves 300 – 500 people per event and can’t accommodate social distancing has seen postponements; the personal nature of the LTSA events (one student/one instructor) is more flexible and has allowed for a strong schedule of training activities for both students and instructors this year.

LTSA has conducted several multi-day student classes this Spring involving over 40 severely disabled veterans and three cadre development courses to acquire NRA accreditation in Personal Protection for both inside and outside the home situations. In July, a Chief Range Safety Officer course will be attended by the LTSA cadre in preparation for the October NRA Counselor’s course. Later this year, LTSA will teach or participate in multi-day classes at Walter Reed, The Center For The Intrepid, and SIG SAUER Academy. An important match will also be held in November at SIG SAUER Academy with LTSA holding 2 classes in August and October to prepare students to participate competitively.

“Our LTSA work is unique in that we train severely injured veterans through severely injured certified instructors to show the student what is possible for them,” said HAVA Chairman, Tom Taylor. “There is no better source of inspiration for a recovering veteran than the personal story and company of a veteran who has faced the challenges of disability and has a positive attitude about the future. Our mission is to show severely injured veterans that the best of life can still be ahead, and our LTSA instructors are real life role models.”

About HAVA

HAVA is a 501(c)3 organization formed by companies in the shooting and outdoor industry with the purpose of raising awareness and further assisting disabled veterans with their healing process through guided hunts, shooting events and other outdoor sports activities. The sustaining sponsor companies are Smith & Wesson, National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), SIG SAUER, Academi, Arnold Defense, Crimson Trace, E3 Training, FMG Publications, GLOCK, Hornady, Leapers/UTG, Leupold & Stevens, Mossberg, National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW), Operation Hat Trick, Ruger, Savage, Surefire, Taurus, Vista Outdoor/Federal, XS Sights, and Yamaha Outdoors among numerous contributing companies. To learn more about HAVA, go to: www.honoredveterans.org.