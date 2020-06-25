Helix 6 Precision Delivers a Pre-fit Upgrade for the Ruger Precision Rifle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Ruger Precision Rifle (RPR) is a match-ready bolt-action rifle system designed for long-range tactical shooters. Thanks to its modular design, upgrading parts and accessories are quick and easy. The RPR uses Ruger's barrel nut system, so upgrading to a Helix 6 Precision Carbon Fiber Barrel is simple and doesn't require a lathe for installation. A carbon fiber barrel by Helix 6 Precision enhances accuracy while reducing the rifle's overall weight-a smart option for boosting rifle handling and performance. Using proprietary carbon-fiber technology, Helix 6 Precision builds the world's ultimate barrels for the Ruger Precision Rifle in three popular long-range calibers.

Helix 6 Precision's Ruger Precision Rifle barrels use a match-grade 416R stainless steel core wrapped using a proprietary layup of carbon fiber. The barrel is threaded to fit Ruger action threads. Thanks to unique design attributes, Helix 6 barrels can be cut and rethreaded to the user's preferred specs by a qualified gunsmith. Its design dampens barrel harmonics for outstanding accuracy. Button rifling and hand lapping each barrel improve accuracy while minimizing fouling.

Helix 6 Precision manufactures carbon fiber barrels in three popular long-range calibers-6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor and .308 Winchester-for the Ruger Precision Rifle. The 6mm and 6.5 Creedmoor feature a 24-inch barrel with a fast 1-8 twist, needed to stabilize sleek high BC bullets, and the .308 Win barrel uses a 1-10 twist for optimum long-range performance. All barrels have a .980-inch diameter straight bull contour and weigh between 2.56- and 2.75-pounds depending on the cartridge! Barrels include industry-standard 5/8-24 threads for the rapid installation of an aftermarket muzzle brake or suppressor.

Installing a Helix 6 Precision carbon fiber barrel on your Ruger Precision Rifle is simple. All that's needed is a barrel nut wrench and the cartridge-specific headspace gauges. However, they recommend the services of a gunsmith if you do not have the tools or the skills to install and headspace your new Helix 6 Precision barrel properly.

Helix 6 Precision uses only premium materials and cutting-edge manufacturing technology to create the world's ultimate carbon fiber barrel. Available now as pre-fit barrels for the Ruger Precision Rifle, it is easy to upgrade to a proudly made in the USA, Helix 6 Precision barrel.

About Helix 6 Precision

Helix 6 Precision began with the singular goal of producing the world's finest carbon fiber barrel. For 20 years it has been their passion to build the finest precision rifles available using only premium components. Bad experiences and dissatisfaction with the industry's carbon fiber barrels led them to seek out the world's most innovative engineers in carbon fiber design and fabrications.

We continue to push the limits of innovation to improve our process and products. We use only premium materials and cutting edge manufacturing technology, to produce the highest quality, handcrafted, carbon fiber barrel on the market. 100% Made in USA.

