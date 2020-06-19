Spartan Armor Condor Plate Carrier & Omega AR500 Body Armor Package $274.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- If you have been paying the slightest bit of attention you know it has been crazy times and regardless of who wins this November election you can expect more violent civil unrest. AmmoLand News readers need to be prepared. Spartan Armor Systems have its Condor Plate Carrier & Omega AR500 Body Armor Package with side plates for $274.99 with FREE shipping. Now is the time to get your gear in hand and learn to use it and shooty with it. (I run on my treadmill with my plate carrier and a few 5-pound weights for training.)

When purchasing this package you will receive: (1) Condor Plate MOPC Carrier (Black, Coyote Brown, OD Green, Multi-Cam)

(2) 10×12 Spartan Omega AR500 Body Armor Shooters Cut Chest/Back Plates, Single Curve, Base Coat

(2) 6×6 Spartan Omega AR500 Body Armor Side Plates, Curved, Base Coat You have the choice of 6×8 side plates, upgrade to Advanced Triple Curved ATC, and upgrade to full coat for fragmentation mitigation on the package. Condor MOPC Spartan Armor Systems now offers the most affordable PC’s in the industry! Condor is a leading plate carrier manufacturer who offers great gear at affordable prices! These modular plate carriers are the best bang for the buck! Check out the features and you’ll see why Spartan Armor Systems has chosen Condor® for our plate carriers. Fits Spartan Armor Systems 10″x12″ Spartan Omega AR500 Body Armor/AR550/Armaply Shooter’s Cut armor plates, SAS IIIA Soft Armor, and our Level IV composites Emergency drag handle.

Detachable shoulder pads.

Side release buckles on shoulders and internal waist strap.

Accepts up to 6 x 8 side panel plates.

Easy access to ballistic plates with pull down flaps.

Adjustable/detachable cummerbund with pockets for side armor.

One front map pocket with snap, hook & loop closure.

All armor compartments (front, back & sides) have hook and loop panel.

Lightly padded mesh on front and back harness for comfort and airflow. Constructed from lab certified Spartan Omega AR500 Body Armor, (1/4” thickness) these plates provide the operator with Level III protection IAW NIJ0101.06 standards. With all of our Spartan Omega AR500 Body Armor products, we only use ballistic LAB CERTIFIED AR500 steel! All purchases of our Spartan Armor products have current lab certificates available on request. Remember, not all body armor is created equal! Read our “FAQ” to find out more about the steel we use to construct out body armor!

