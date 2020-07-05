5 New Gun Control Laws Just Took Effect in the US!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- While Idaho enjoys the expansion of Constitutional Carry, July 1st was a terrible day for the Second Amendment in one state.

At midnight on July 1st, massive infringements on the right to keep and bear arms took effect in the Commonwealth of Virginia — a state that has been a bastion of freedom for hundreds of years.

And as you’ll see, these are not minor changes.

These are the kind of gun control laws that radical socialists dream about, the kind of laws that put otherwise law abiding gun owners in prison!

As of this morning, if you buy more than one handgun in a month, you could be headed to prison for a year, as Virginia has re-enacted their ‘One Gun a Month’ law.

As of this morning, if you give a gun to your adult grandson without first obtaining government permission, you could be headed to prison for a year, as Virginia has enacted ‘Universal Gun Registration.’

As of this morning, if you have children in your home and have a handgun near your bed for self-defense, you could be headed to prison for a year, thanks to Virginia’s new ‘Safe Storage’ laws.

As of this morning, cities across the Commonwealth can ban guns on all city property and at all city events, leaving you utterly defenseless against a madman who targets the venue knowing it’s a ‘Gun Free Zone.’

As of this morning, if a bitter ex-spouse or other personal enemy wants to make up a claim against you in a secret ex-parte court hearing, your guns could be seized before you have been charged or convicted of a crime because Virginia is now a ‘Red Flag Gun Seizure’ state.

Take a good, hard look at this list. Because this is exactly what radical socialist lawmakers in Boise would love to try and pass into law here. And with Michael Bloomberg directly targeting Idaho now, they are gaining power every single day.

And sadly, this is only half of the gun control laws that took effect last week in Virginia, as Bloomberg-backed radicals routed the Second Amendment earlier this year in Richmond.

In denial, some gun rights groups are hoping to find relief in the courts. But that’s a fool’s errand as everyone knows. In fact, multiple court appeals have already been rejected in Virginia over the last few months.

Others are blindly skipping along, happy that the politicians in Richmond didn’t pass a ban on AR-15’s or 30 round magazines. Some organizations in Virginia went so far as to claim victory in 2020, because this bill was defeated.

(Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a series of gun control bills into law this year that will put otherwise law-abiding gun owners into prison, and he’s not done yet.)

This, also, is nonsense.

The Virginia playbook is how the left always operates! They throw 15-20 gun control bills against the wall — allowing a few of them to be sacrificed on the altar of distraction — and then pass 90% of their overall agenda!

And while some gun owners are cheering the 10% of freedom they saved, radical socialists know that they passed 90% of their agenda and that they will be right back in the Capitol next session looking for the remaining 10%.

In fact, Governor Northam has already promised that passing an ‘assault weapons’ ban would be his top priority in 2021.

And now that they’ve destroyed much of the Second Amendment in Virginia, Michael Bloomberg’s organization is mobilized in Idaho and they are doing what they can stop the restoration of the 2nd Amendment here.

The only way we are going to stop this socialist takeover and protect our precious right to keep and bear arms is if gun owners stand together and FIGHT BACK!

