Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives has a sale on the BUCK 620 Reaper Fixed Blade Knife in a choice of two colorways with an included Heavy Duty Polyester Sheath for just $40.00. That is 57% Off MSRP. Orders over $50.00 get free shipping.

620 Reaper Full Tang Fixed Blade Survival Knife with Sheath No debris will stand in your way. For clearing paths, and general tasks, the Reaper™ is an optimal survival knife. Built

with a 420HC full tang blade, durable textured handles and an enhanced blade guard, this knife is hard core. Made in

the USA. Full Tang The tang is the unsharpened portion of the blade that extends into the handle material. This knife features a full tang

that runs the length of the handle giving the knife a continuous structure resulting in a strong, reliable knife, perfect for

heavy duty task. Made in the USA At Buck, we are proud that this knife is made in the USA. The materials and workmanship involved in creating your

knife will be done with the utmost care and will be free of defects. Paul Bos Heat Treat We are known for our blades. Buck Knives is a market leader in edge retention thanks to our steel selections and heat

treat process pioneered by industry famous, Paul Bos, whose heat treating system has proven to be the best in the

business. Each blade is put through a rigorous heat treat process and quality performance test. It is then tempered to

the appropriate Rockwell Hardness through a heating, freezing, and reheating system. This gives you longer edge life,

ease of resharpening, and a blade that will not fail you. Forever Warranty We warranty each and every Buck knife to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the knife,

and we will repair or replace with a new knife, at our option, any Buck knife that is defective. Buck Knives does not

warrant its products against normal wear, misuse, or product modifications. BLADE SHAPE: Drop Point

BLADE THICKNESS: 0.150”

BLADE LENGTH: 6 3/4″ (17.2 cm)

WEIGHT: 8.5 oz. (240.0 g)

HANDLE: INJECTION-MOLDED

CARRY SYSTEM: Sheath

ORIGIN: Made in the US Buck Knives are not intended to be used as hammers, chisels, pry bars, or screwdrivers.

Some Related Reviews:

BUCK 620 Reaper Fixed Blade Knife Sheath Deal Cart Check 07/31/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!