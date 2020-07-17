Missouri: Gov. Parson Calls Special Session to Fight Crime

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On July 15th, Governor Michael Parson called on the General Assembly to convene a special session on July 27th to address violent crime. Among his agenda items are:

“6. To enact legislation amending Section 568.045, RSMo in order to criminalize acts where a person knowingly encourages, aids, or causes a child less than seventeen years of age to engage in any weapons offense; 7. To enact legislation amending Section 571.060, RSMo to increase the penalty from a class A misdemeanor to a class E felony for persons who knowingly sell or deliver a firearm to a child less than eighteen years of age without the consent of the child's parent or guardian;”

NRA applauds Gov. Parson for knowing that we must address violent crime by enforcing existing laws and holding criminals accountable for their actions rather than infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens.​

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org