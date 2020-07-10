National Rifle Association’s Place in History

Official Communication by Marion P. Hammer

Unified Sportsmen of Florida Executive Director

NRA Past President

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)- The NRA is our nation's leader in teaching firearms safety to children and firearms education and training to adult gun owners. We have a proud history of protecting the Second Amendment for freedom-loving, law-abiding Americans. Our heritage is one of protecting constitutional rights and Freedom.

The National Rifle Association was founded in 1871. NRA is 149 years old.

NRA was already 6 years old when the telephone patent was granted to Alexander Graham Bell.

NRA is 8 years older than the electric light.

We are 14 years older than the Washington Monument.

By the time the Statue of Liberty was unveiled in New York Harbor, the NRA was already 15 years old.

When the Wright brothers made their historic flight at Kitty Hawk, the NRA was 32 years old.

The NRA is 51 years older than the LINCOLN MEMORIAL and 72 years older than the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL.

NRA is older than the BROOKLYN BRIDGE, ELLIS ISLAND, GRAND CENTRAL STATION, and the GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE.

NRA is also older than the WASHINGTON POST, the LOS ANGELES TIMES, the MIAMI HERALD, the SEATTLE TIMES, BOSTON GLOBE, DALLAS TIMES, the ATLANTA JOURNAL and practically every newspaper in this country.

NRA is older than NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and every radio and television station in existence.

There were only 37 states in the Union when the NRA was founded. Let me say that another way: 13 states were admitted to the Union AFTER the NRA was founded – among those are Colorado, Washington, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

20% of the United States Presidents have been NRA members including Ulysses S. Grant, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy (a Democrat) Ronald Reagan and our current President, Donald Trump.

Further, 6 years after first being President of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant, went on to become President of the NRA!

Since we were founded, NRA has always been first in line to defend our Constitution, our Liberty, our Freedom, and the Second Amendment.

Our opponents can trash us and bash us, ridicule and lie about us but that won't change commitment or our dedication.

The NRA is a part of America's heritage, our story is woven into the fiber and fabric of our nation's history and will always be a vital part of our nation's future.

NRA has earned its PLACE IN HISTORY. And our children and our grandchildren are depending on NRA to save our Constitution, Freedom, Liberty, and the Second Amendment for them and for future generations. www.home.nra.org/





