Ruger Unveils New Mark IV Hunter With Raffir Grips

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Ruger just unveiled the latest addition to their product line-up, the Mark IV Hunter With Raffir Composite Grips. While the new model is simply a variation of the already popular Mark IV series of handguns, the new grips are undeniably cool. Personally, I'm still using my Mark III pistol I bought as a very new shooter, but I've always been impressed by the reliability and especially the accuracy of the design.
Indeed, many a squirrel has fallen in my surrounding woods as a result of the Ruger pistol's top-notch precision. Not to mention the number of single ragged holes I've torn from bullseye targets back when I fancied myself a target shooter. And while the pistol has been around in one form or another since 1949, some things never truly go out of style. Full details below from the press release.
Mark IV Hunter With Raffir Grips
- Simple, one-button takedown for quick and easy field-stripping and proper chamber-to-muzzle cleaning. Pressing a button in the back of the frame allows the barrel-receiver assembly to tilt up and off the grip frame without the use of tools.
- One-piece, precision CNC-machined grip frame.
- Cold hammer-forged barrel results in ultra-precise rifling that provides exceptional accuracy and longevity.
- Ergonomic bolt stop.
- Smoothly contoured, comfortable grip features a natural pointing grip angle with replaceable grip panels for a non-slip hold.
- Internal cylindrical bolt construction ensures permanent sight-to-barrel alignment and higher accuracy potential than conventional moving-slide designs.
- Contoured ejection port and easy-to-grasp bolt ears allow for durable and reliable operation round after round.
- Accurate sighting system features a drilled and tapped receiver for Weaver- or Picatinny-style rail for easy mounting of optics.
- Ambidextrous manual safety can be converted to left-side only with included washer.
- Features a conveniently located push-button magazine release on the left side of the frame.
- Magazine drops free on release for convenient reloading.
- Magazine disconnect prevents discharge when the magazine has been removed.
- Also includes: two, 10-round magazines.
About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.