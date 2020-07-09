Ruger Unveils New Mark IV Hunter With Raffir Grips

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Ruger just unveiled the latest addition to their product line-up, the Mark IV Hunter With Raffir Composite Grips. While the new model is simply a variation of the already popular Mark IV series of handguns, the new grips are undeniably cool. Personally, I'm still using my Mark III pistol I bought as a very new shooter, but I've always been impressed by the reliability and especially the accuracy of the design.

Indeed, many a squirrel has fallen in my surrounding woods as a result of the Ruger pistol's top-notch precision. Not to mention the number of single ragged holes I've torn from bullseye targets back when I fancied myself a target shooter. And while the pistol has been around in one form or another since 1949, some things never truly go out of style. Full details below from the press release.

Mark IV Hunter With Raffir Grips