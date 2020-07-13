Southwick Associates Releases Report on Size of the 2019 Hunting & Shooting Market

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Concurrently with tracking the unprecedented 2020 market, Southwick Associates today released a report detailing the size and trends of the 2019 hunting and shooting sports market. Overall, retail revenues declined 8% in 2019 across all categories, according to a new market size report, while overall units remained in line with 2018. The overall value of the market in 2019 dropped to $19.5 billion.

“Firearms and ammunition stabilized in mid-2019 then started showing slight gains in units sold for the remainder of the year, with handgun ammunition showing double-digit increases in both unit and dollar sales,” said Nancy Bacon, Vice President at Southwick Associates. “For the product categories tracked, total units were flat while the average price paid pointed to significant discounting in nearly all categories.”

Firearms and ammunition experienced less discounting than other product categories and for the first time in several years presented increases in total units sold. Handguns, shotguns, and traditional rifles all saw an increase in units sold over the prior year. The largest growth was seen in firearm storage, and the largest declines were seen in optics, black powder, firearm parts, and shooting equipment.

The new “2019 Retail Market Size Report – Hunting and Shooting Equipment”, with 20-plus pages of detail, is available from Southwick Associates for $3,500. The report includes unit and dollar sales estimates of more than 100 products directly associated with hunting and recreational shooting. Other items such as travel-related spending, real estate and indirect equipment such as vehicles are not included. For more information on Southwick’s market size reports and to view a sample report, visit www.southwickassociates.com.

Southwick Associates continues to actively track 2020 trends for the hunting and shooting market plus the reasons driving the shifts. More will be released once available, with details to be provided in 2021. Contact Southwick Associates for assistance in understanding these trends.

