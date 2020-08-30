Anti-Gun ABQ City Council Members Triple Down Against Your 2A Rights!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Not satisfied with restrictive gun control measures already enacted by the New Mexico Legislature, like the ban on private firearms transfers and a red flag gun confiscation law, the Albuquerque City Council is poised to consider three additional gun control measures in September:

Resolution R-20-68 urges the New Mexico Legislature to strip the firearms preemption clause from Article II, Section 6 (the Right to Keep and Bear Arms provision) of the State Constitution, and put that revision to voters for approval. Without preemption, cities like Albuquerque would be able to pass whatever firearms restrictions they want — gun bans, magazine limits, licensing and registration schemes, prohibitions on carrying firearms on your person or in your car. Only five states — CT, HI, MA, NJ & NY, all bastions of gun control — have no preemption law or constitutional protection. Preemption ensures uniformity in state gun laws wherever you live, work or travel so that law-abiding citizens don't unknowingly run afoul of confusing and conflicting local restrictions. This resolution is expected to be considered at the Council's meeting on Wednesday, September 9, at 3:00 pm.

Ordinance O-19-82 mandates locked storage requirements for any firearms outside your immediate possession or control, with fines and/or jail time for violations. Requiring all firearms out of arm's reach to be stored with a lock or in a locked container will render them useless in self-defense situations and most recreational or competitive shooting scenarios. New Mexico already has a child abuse/endangerment statute that gives law enforcement and district attorneys the tools to charge and prosecute parents or guardians in appropriate cases when their child gains unauthorized access to a firearm and commits a crime or injures himself or another. This ordinance is expected to be considered at the Council's meeting on Monday, September 21, at 3:00 pm.

Ordinance O-19-83 bans firearms at any building owned or leased by the city for conducting business with the public, including city hall, city libraries, city community centers, city parks, and recreation facilities. This would negate your right to carry and protect yourself in these taxpayer-owned buildings and facilities and nullify your state-issued concealed handgun license in countless locations. Criminals would ignore these newly-created gun-free zones that leave law-abiding citizens defenseless. This measure is expected to be considered at the Council's meeting on Monday, September 21, at 3:00 pm.

Please contact each of the members of the Albuquerque City Council and let them know you OPPOSE R-20-68, O-19-82 & O-19-83. Click the “Take Action” button to contact Councilmembers directly.

District 1: Councilor Sena – [email protected] | (505) 768-3183

District 2: Councilor Benton – [email protected] | (505) 768-3186

District 3: Councilor Pena – [email protected] | (505) 768-3127

District 4: Councilor Bassan – [email protected] | (505) 768-3101

District 5: Councilor Borrego – [email protected] | (505) 768-3189

District 6: Councilor Davis – [email protected] | (505) 768-3152

District 7: Councilor Gibson – [email protected] | (505) 768-3136

District 8: Councilor Jones – [email protected] | (505) 768-3106

District 9: Councilor Harris – [email protected] | (505) 768-3123

Information on how to submit written comments to the Councilmembers in advance of the September meetings, and how to participate via Zoom to offer verbal testimony at these meetings, can be found below.

Note: Council meeting agendas will be posted at 3:00 pm on the Friday before the next meeting.

Written Comments: The Council will take general public written comments on the meeting’s specific agenda items via email through 1:00 pm on the day of the meeting. Webform submission for public comment can be found here. These comments will be distributed to all Councilors for review in advance of the meeting.

Virtual, Live Comments: The Council will take general public comment on any topic, including agenda items, up to a maximum of 15 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. To provide real-time verbal public comment over Zoom, participants must sign-up for public comment by 1:00 pm the day of the Council meeting but sign-up will start as soon as the Council agenda is posted, at 3:00 pm the Friday before the Council meeting. The sign-up sheet can be accessed here.

