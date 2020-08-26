Comp-Tac creates holster fits for the S&W M&P Shield 9 EZ

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Comp-Tac recently added new Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield EZ fits for the MTAC, Infidel Max, Warrior, eV2, and International holsters. These five holsters rank among Comp-Tac’s most popular items. The brand periodically releases new holster fits throughout the year to accommodate more and more gun owners, and to match the ever-growing firearms market.

“Firearm manufacturers continue to expand their product lines with handguns that have additional features and options to fit a wide variety of customers, lifestyles and uses,” said Gordon Carrell, Comp-Tac general manager. “We at Comp-Tac believe in those same ideals and strive to match the varied number of handguns with an equal variation of holsters. Our many holster fits help to meet the needs of customers regardless of carry position, clothing options, lifestyle needs and more.”

MTAC Holster for Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield EZ

The MTAC is a hybrid, inside-the-waistband (IWB) holster that works perfectly for customers who need to tuck their shirt in. The two mounting clips on the MTAC are located on the sides of the holster, allowing a shirt to be tucked in over the gun and holster, leaving only the clips to show for deep concealment.

The Infidel Max Holster is an all-Kydex IWB holster designed to be worn behind the hip at the 4 o’clock or 5 o’clock positions. With an easy-on, easy-off single clip, this holster is a favorite for users who want the ability to put on their gun or take it off as their environment changes.

The Warrior Holster is an outside-the-waistband holster that was recently tested and recommended by the National Training Officers Association (NTOA). The all-Kydex, pancake design is excellent for concealed carry or general range use.

The eV2 Holster is an appendix inside-the-waistband holster designed for concealed carry. The eV2 includes the Comp-Tac Kick, a piece designed to help press the grip of the gun into the body for better concealment. The International Holster is an all-Kydex holster with a modular mounting system that includes a belt mount, paddle mount and drop offset piece. The International has been the top holster used at the IDPA nationals for eight years in a row and is an excellent choice for those who want to participate in competitive shooting events or head to the range for some training time.

About Comp-Tac Victory Gear

Comp-Tac Victory Gear is devoted to designing and manufacturing the highest quality concealed carry, competition, tactical holsters and

related accessories on the market. Comp-Tac products offer options that make it easy and comfortable to carry a firearm for all our customers:

law enforcement, military, shooting sports enthusiasts, and responsibly armed citizens. We build with the customer in mind, ensuring speed of

manufacturing, quality of the product, competitive pricing, and superior customer service to support the desire to take responsibility for personal

safety, security, and recreational firearm use. Comp-tac.com

About High-Speed Gear

The High Speed Gear company, is dedicated to building the best 100% American-made, Battle-Proven Tactical Gear™. Our products are

designed for the highest level of comfort, functionality, and versatility. Satisfaction is guaranteed for all our customers, whether military, law

enforcement or responsibly armed citizens. Our products are user driven and are designed based on the operational experiences of a wide variety

of end users. https://www.highspeedgear.com