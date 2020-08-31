Joe Biden Smears Apparent Self-Defender Kyle Rittenhouse

Springfield, VA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun Owners of America (GOA) Senior Vice President Erich Pratt released the following updated statement on Kyle Rittenhouse's apparent self-defense shooting:
“Kyle Rittenhouse appears to be a victim of mob violence — a man who was justified and empowered to utilize his Second Amendment-recognized right to defend his life.
“And, a statement by Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys suggests that Kyle had more of a right to be on that property than the convicted criminals against whom he defended himself.
“Yet while finally swearing off violent protests, Joe Biden chose to refer to Kyle as ‘the 17-year-old just arrested in Illinois for murdering two people in Wisconsin’ and as ‘reputed[ly] aligned with white supremacists and white nationalists and Neo-Nazis and the KKK.’
“But there is no evidence tying Kyle to any such degenerate ideology. Rather, the available facts seem to exonerate Rittenhouse from Joe Biden’s ‘vigilante racist’ narrative.
Further, the evidence seems to exclusively suggest that while Kyle was asked to serve his community alongside several adults, he was later forced to exercise his natural, God-given right of self-defense.
“GOA has observed overwhelming support for Rittenhouse from gun owners, yet few elected officials seem to be owning the self-defense narrative. Many have been waiting for more evidence to pass judgement on young Rittenhouse, but the public videos, interviews with Kyle from the night, and information from attorneys all seem to support Kyle.”
