Gun Deals: La Police Gear Level IV Ballistic Armor Rifle Plate just… $107.99 CODE

La Police Gear has a sale on their house brand Level IV Ballistic Armor Rifle Plate that with a coupon code you can game their shopping cart and pick it up for $107.99.

The LA Police Gear Level IV Ballistic Armor Plate weighs in at 6.5 pounds and measures 9.85″ x 11.8″, which fits perfectly in our Atlas Plate Carrier. Featuring a slim 7/8″ profile and ergonomic curvature, this plate is not only high performing but also comfortable. The waterproof polyester/nylon cover enhances durability, ensuring your plate will last its 5-year shelf life. Rated at Level IV, this plate is capable of taking multiple armor-piercing rifle rounds. Features: NIJ Level IV Tested

Dimensions: 9.85″ x 11.8″

Thickness: 7/8″

Weight: 6.5 lbs

Construction: PE+Alumina (AL2O3)

Single Curve

Stand-Alone and Multi-Hit Capable

1 in. Partial Foam Edge

Polyester/Nylon Cover

5 Year Shelf Life

