Tactical Deals: LAPG Battle Rattle Pant, Choice of Colors $35.99ea CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- L.A. Police Gear has a sale on their LAPG Battle Rattle Pant that if you game its shopping cart with coupon code “10savings” you can pick up a pair for $35.99 each at check out. That is 48+% off the MSRP.

Tactical pants had a long history of being baggy and oversized pants with cargo pockets. Thankfully, they have come a long way and numerous innovations continue to improve the pants with every new style. One of the latest such styles from LAPG is the Battle Rattle Stretch Tactical Pant. The Battle Rattle packs in all the features you demand in a high-end tactical pant. The 12-pocket configuration means this is an excellent choice for duty or tactical use. 12 Pocket Configuration: (2) Front pockets – angled to allow for clipping, deep enough for whatever you need to carry

(1) Hidden zipper pocket inside front right pocket – great for extra mag

(2) Front slip pockets – another great option for phones, mags, EDC items, etc.

(2) Hook & loop cargo pockets – with top flap pass through for quick access

Plus, interior organization for mags, tourniquets, or any other EDC items

(2) Rear hip pockets – perfect size for rifle mags, cell phones, etc.

(2) Rear patch pockets – open top for quick access to wallet or other items

(1) Dedicated knife, tool, or light pocket – on right hip Features: 65% Polyester/35% Cotton Mechanical Rip-Stop Stretch Fabric

Fabric Weight: 8.1 oz

Athletic Fit – more modern, less baggy

Classic tac-stud button waist with brass locking YKK zipper

12 pocket design (see above for details)

Tuxedo-style elastic waistband

Interior knee pad pockets

Excellent option for duty, tactical, or CCW

High end stitching with bar tacks in key areas

Gusseted crotch

7 total belt loops The thoughtful construction and design of this pant along with the amazing stretch rip-stop fabric make this one of the best tactical pants ever made. The tuxedo elastic waistband gives you extra comfort but maintains a professional appearance. Some other nice touches include pass throughs on the cargo pockets, a hidden zipper pocket in the front right pocket, internal knee pad pockets, a Teflon treatment for water and stain resistance, and did we say 12 pockets?

