NSSF Witness to Trump Signing Great American Outdoors Act Into Law

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, was honored to be present at the White House as President Donald Trump signed into law the Great American Outdoors Act, H.R. 1957. This historic federal law is among the most meaningful legislative measures for sportsmen conservationists ever.

“This is a proud moment for the firearm industry which supported this legislation to see it passed into law by the Trump administration which has kept the promise that public lands and waters belong to all of America’s sportsmen and women,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Great American Outdoors Act is bold in its scope and historic in the guarantee that public lands and waters will be accessible to America’s conservation-minded hunters and recreational target shooters. Outdoorsmen and women are the greatest stewards of our natural resources of wildlife, natural habitats, and conservation-minded traditions that pass along the benefit of the preservation of public lands access for all. This law enables current and future generations of Americans to enjoy and preserve our national outdoor heritage.”

The Great American Outdoors Act delivers on the promise of sustained wildlife conservation, public land hunting and recreational shooting for current and future generations of outdoorsmen and women. The law was conceived with bipartisan support and ensures full, dedicated funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). It addresses the maintenance backlog of public lands and water projects across the United States. Those projects include wildlife habitat conservation, road and trail repairs and increased recreational access to our public lands and waters.

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports.