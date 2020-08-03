Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Optics Planet has the top-selling Sightmark Sure Shot Reflex Sights $67.99-$69.99 with FREE shipping & FREE returns in two color choices, both Black and Camo.

Sightmark Sure Shot Reflex Sight The Sightmark Sure Shot Red Dot Reflex Sight SM13003B is designed to create a lightweight, yet extremely accurate sight. This Red Dot Reflex Sight from SightMark is able to handle heavy recoil, will stay zeroed-in longer than competitor's reflex sights, and is perfect for shotguns, pistols and rifles. The Sightmark Sure Shot Reflex Sight features a large viewing area and has a choice of four different illuminated reticle options and is useful for almost any application from close quarter combat situations to hunting. Features of Sightmark Sure Shot Reflex Sight SM13003B: Precision accuracy

Reliable and durable

Wide field of view

Perfect for rapid fire or moving target shooting

Multi-reticle (4 patterns)

Adjustable reticle brightness

Parallax corrected

Unlimited eye relief

Lightweight

Waterproof and Shockproof

Low power consumption

Covered by the Sightmark Limited Lifetime Warrant To create the ultimate flexibility with your weapon, mount the Sure Shot Tactical Red Dot Gun Sight alongside a riflescope in order to quickly give you the ability to engage targets at both short and long-distance.

