Speaking U.S Congressional Candidate John Collick

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)-John Collick served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a Signals Intelligence Analyst and a Counterterrorism Analyst. John received a B.S. from Campbell University and an M.B.A in Homeland Security from Northcentral University. He retired as a 1st SGT.

After finishing his time in the Marines, John went into the business world. He was a Target executive team leader before going into business for himself. His life was great, but John felt a calling to give back more to the Nation. He saw the way politicians ran the country and didn’t like it. He needed to do something other than just standing on the sidelines, hoping for the best.

John decided to challenge the status quo and run against long term incumbent, Bobby Scott. Scott is an anti-gun Democrat. John believes that he can reach out to the people of Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District and flip the seat to Republican control.

I had a chance to sit down and speak with John about his campaign and his feelings on the Second Amendment.

AmmoLand: Why do you want to run for Congress?

John: I never envisioned running for Congress, but in 2018, after finding that Congressman Bobby Scott is rarely opposed for re-election, I started looking for someone to support who could challenge him. After several months of looking for someone and reviewing Bobby Scott’s record, I found nobody that could mount an effective campaign, so I decided to run.

AmmoLand: You are running against Robert Scott, who has been in office since 1993. How do you plan on beating him?

John: Bobby Scott may be a 14-term Congressman, but he’s done absolutely nothing for the District that he represents; he literally believes he’ll get votes simply because of his name. People want school choice, trade schools, and jobs – everything that Bobby Scott could have delivered to the District as the Chairman of the Education and Labor Committee in the House of Representatives, but didn’t care enough to do it.

Bobby Scott votes over 95% of the time with Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Maxine Waters; none of these women could ever get elected in the 3rd District, so as voters find that Bobby Scott is aligned with all of them on nearly every issue, they’ll start pulling their support from him and coming over to support John Collick for Congress.

AmmoLand: Virginia’s red flag laws have gone into effect. A lot in Congress on both sides of the aisle support these laws on a national level. What is your opinion on red flag laws?

John: Red Flag Laws are wholly unconstitutional as they require police to confiscate guns from citizens based on a civil complaint, not because of criminal behavior.

The text of the law implies guilt unless proven innocent by the aggrieved party; the exact opposite of what our Constitution states – innocent until proven guilty. I’ll never support any legislation that requires an American to prove his/her innocence rather than requiring the government to prove guilt.

AmmoLand: The ATF changed the definition of a machine gun to ban bump stocks without changing the law. What would you do to prevent things like that from happening in the future?

John: This was done through regulation. I believe that when any agency creates a regulation, Congress must enact it as law within two calendar years or it’s dissolved, and no other regulation that will have the same requirements or outcomes can be created again.

AmmoLand: What is your opinion on the National Firearms Act?

John: The NFA is a taxing scheme to restrict firearm ownership. I am totally against this and believe it should be repealed. Any taxes paid on firearms or ammunition should not exceed the sales tax for the state and/or municipality that the sale occurs in.

AmmoLand: Will you support national reciprocity?

John: Yes, although I actually don’t support the registration of guns or licensing of people.

AmmoLand: What restrictions should be on the Second Amendment?

John: All rights come with responsibilities; therefore, when a citizen breaks the law, depending upon the crime, the state may restrict the right to own weapons from that person.

I do agree with current laws that owners of crew-served automatic weapons should be licensed. Still, ownership should not necessarily be restricted – except that ONLY law-abiding citizens should ever be able to own them.

AmmoLand: Do you support mandatory mask laws?

John: No. An executive order is being used to mandate that everyone wear masks; the governor has no such executive authority over the general populace – only when it applies to the executive branch of government. An executive mandating anything that the legislature has not passed into law is dictatorial in nature, which I will never support.

AmmoLand: What do you think of the national unrest?

John: The current national unrest is being fomented by the Leftists of our society, who want to destroy our way of life. Several groups are getting donations through ActBlue, the Democratic Party donation platform.

Governors and mayors of most of the cities being terrorized are supporting the criminals while undermining their own neighbors who happen to be police officers – to a point that each day, these cities (and other American cities) get less and less safe for the average American.

AmmoLand: How can people find out more about you?

John: he best place to find out information about me is on my Facebook page, www.facebook.com/collick4congress, as well as on my website, www.collickforcongress.com.

Thanks again for the interview and for accepting these questions. I hope your niece is doing well.

