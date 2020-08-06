Winchester Ammunition Continues as Grand American Trap Shoot Sponsor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester Ammunition is the foremost supporter of recreational shooting and organizations like the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) that makes shooting sports available to the public. This year, Winchester continues its decades-long support of the ATA as a title sponsor of the 2020 Grand American World Trapshooting Championships and AIM Youth Championships.

The 2020 Grand events are currently taking place at the Missouri Trap Shooters Association home grounds in Linn Creek, Missouri. Thousands of trap shooters are competing in the 2020 events with their friends and families. The two-week event kicks off with the AIM Grand Championships, a youth shooting competition where kids from elementary school through college compete against others in their class in Singles, Doubles and Handicap Trap events. After the AIM event, shooters of all ages begin the 11-day Grand American Trap Shoot, which consists of daily events like the Winchester AA Class Singles.

Team Winchester members Matt and Foster Bartholow continue their long-standing champion run at this year’s event, exclusively shooting Winchester AA shotshells. Winchester AA shotshell ammunition is available for purchase on-site.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org