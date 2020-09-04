Comp-Tac Expands AIWB Line with New eV2 Infidel Holster

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- HOUSTON, September 1, 2020 – Comp-Tac recently released the eV2 Infidel Holster, a new inside-the-waistband, hybrid holster featuring a small footprint leather backing and the popular Infidel belt clip.

Comp-Tac eV2 Infidel Holster

The eV2 Infidel is an inside-the-waistband (IWB) holster made with a top-grain, cowhide leather backing and interchangeable Kydex ® shell. The holster attaches to the belt with an easy-on, easy-off nylon clip that is cant adjustable and can attach over topmost belt loops. The cant adjustable clip gives the user the option to carry at the appendix position, on the side at 3 o’clock or behind the hip in the 4-5 o’clock region. This holster is also compatible with the Comp-Tac Kick, which pushes the pistol grip into the body for increased concealment.

Features of the eV2 Infidel

Two-layer leather backing for ultimate comfort

Kydex shell reduces holster collapse on the draw

The shell can be interchanged to allow the holster to be used for many firearms

Easy-on easy-off Infidel clip

Comp-Tac Kick can be added separately – suggested using Kick only with straight up and down cant

“With the ever-growing subcompact handgun market, our eV2 family of appendix-carry products has proven very popular,” said Gordon Carrell, Comp-Tac general manager. “This marks the third holster and fourth overall product in the series and is a natural expansion to the line, giving users a quick on and off holster option to make carrying comfortable, simple and a natural part of everyday life.”

This holster is available for both left and right-handed shooters.

eV2 Infidel Holster – MSRP: $62 More information is available at Comp-Tac.com

About Comp-Tac Victory Gear

Comp-Tac Victory Gear is devoted to designing and manufacturing the highest quality concealed carry, competition, tactical holsters and

related accessories on the market. Comp-Tac products offer options that make it easy and comfortable to carry a firearm for all our customers:

law enforcement, military, shooting sports enthusiasts, and responsibly armed citizens. We build with the customer in mind, ensuring speed of

manufacturing, quality of the product, competitive pricing, and superior customer service to support the desire to take responsibility for personal

safety, security, and recreational firearm use. Comp-tac.com

About High-Speed Gear

The High-Speed Gear company, is dedicated to building the best 100% American-made, Battle-Proven Tactical Gear™. Our products are

designed for the highest level of comfort, functionality, and versatility. Satisfaction is guaranteed for all our customers, whether military, law

enforcement or responsibly armed citizens. Our products are user driven and are designed based on the operational experiences of a wide variety

of end users. https://www.highspeedgear.com