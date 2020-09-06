Escort SD-X: New Addition to Hatsan’s VTS Series of Shotgun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bentonville, AR (September 2, 2020) – The Escort SD-X is part of Hatsan's new Versatile Tactical Shotgun series. Available in either 12 ga or .410 cal, this modern sporting shotgun is offered in all black or FDE Cerakote. A new gas piston design is mounted around the barrel itself, eliminating the secondary tube that is typically mounted below the barrel of a semi-automatic shotgun. This reduces weight and bulk of the gun while minimizing felt recoil and muzzle rise. The synthetic polymer lower receiver features an alloy magazine well that ensures a smooth, durable product designed to last. Hatsan's patented ThermoDefend forend absorbs and dissipates heat from the barrel while offering a comfortable, controlled grip on the weapon.

An active buffer tube absorbs recoil and sports a removable buttstock with elevation-adjustable cheek rest. The soft rubber ergonomic pistol grip is also removable and can be replaced with a wide variety of already-available aftermarket options. The cocking bolt is reversable to suit a wide variety of shooter preferences. A carry handle rear sight and fixed front sight come equipped on each gun, but the included flip-up sights can be installed for use with mounted optics. The forend also features 4 Picatinny rail locations to accommodate multiple accessory mounting options.

The 12-gauge models feature an 18″ barrel with removable chokes, including an extended cylinder bore choke brake that helps tame recoil with heavy shot or slugs. Standard Full and Improved Cylinder chokes are also included, with other options available from HatsanUSA. Each gun ships with two 5-round magazines, and a 2-round magazine that can be stored in the buttstock. The gun is chambered to accept both 2 ¾” and 3″ shells and will cycle them interchangeably with no external adjustments required by the shooter.

The .410 models feature a 20″ barrel with integrated choke suitable for both shot and slugs. Offering the same recoil-absorbing characteristics as the larger caliber models, this shotgun is extremely smooth. Also shipping with two 5-round magazines, this gun features a spare 3-round magazine stored in the buttstock. The gas piston operates in the same manner, cycling both standard and magnum loads reliably.

As with all Escort shotguns, the barrels are proof tested at the factory to ensure quality and durability. The hard chrome and/or Cerakote coatings are built to withstand the harshest conditions and look good while doing it. HatsanUSA offers a 5-year limited warranty with all Escort firearms.

SD-X Features:

Modern sporting style gas operated semi-automatic shotgun

12 ga or 410 cal, 3″ / 76mm chamber

Self-regulating gas piston cycles both 2 3/4″ and 3″ shells

Detachable box magazines

Onboard storage for spare magazine

18″ or 20″ barrel for shot or slugs

12-gauge model features interchangeable choke tubes (F, IC, Cyl w/ Brake)

Oxidation proof chrome plated steel barrel

All barrels are proof tested at the factory to ensure maximum durability

Reversible cocking handle for ambidextrous operation

Buffer tube mounted stock with elevation adjustable cheek rest and soft rubber buttpad

Soft rubber ergonomic pistol grip

Durable alloy upper receiver and a light-yet-durable synthetic lower receiver

Picatinny rail integrated into upper receiver and hand guard

Synthetic ThermoDefend hand guard with ergonomic forend grip

Manual safety selector switch

Adjustable front and rear sights

Detachable carry handle rear sight and front sight

Optional flip-up front and rear sights included

Mounted sling loops

Tough matte black or FDE Cerakote finish

MSRP: $619.99 – Black / $689.99 – FDE

SD-X12 Specifications:

12ga gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun

18″ hard chrome plated barrel with removable chokes

37.6″ overall length

9.0 lbs.

2x 5-rd + 1x 2-rd magazines included

F, IC, and CYL (brake) chokes included

SD-X410 Specifications:

410cal gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun

20″ hard chrome plated fixed cylinder barrel

39.6″ overall length

7.8 lbs.

2x 5-rd + 1x 3-rd magazines included

HatsanUSA Inc., provides U.S. customers the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality, craftsmanship and hard-hitting performance of Escort Shotguns, Hatsan Airguns, H&N Pellets, TactAir Fill Solutions, and Optima Optics.

For more information, please visit WWW.HATSANUSA.COM