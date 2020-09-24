The Future Of Your Second Amendment is At Risk in this Election #GUNVOTE

Colorado, USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Dear Second Amendment Supporter,

This upcoming election is crucial to the future of the Second Amendment and the ability of all Americans to keep and bear arms. The Colorado State Shooting Association asks you to take action by urging your members, family, and friends to register and vote for pro-gun candidates on November 3rd.

The stakes couldn't be higher: The anti-gunners have made clear that they will, among other things, ban so-called “assault weapons,” criminalize private firearm transfers, bankrupt the firearm industry, and even require federal gun owner licensing and registration. These efforts will cripple our right to self-defense.

The choice could not be clearer. We need your help getting out the vote. If we lose this election, we may very well lose our fundamental right to protect ourselves, our families, and each other with the firearm of our choice. We encourage your members, friends, and family to share this message.

Yours in Freedom,

Colorado State Shooting Association

Colorado State Shooting Association

The Colorado State Shooting Association was established in 1926 and is the official NRA state association for Colorado. The three areas on which the CSSA focuses are: 1. Protecting our 2nd Amendment rights 2. Firearm safety 3. Sponsoring competitions. www.cssa.org