Knife Rights Freedom’s Steel Supporting NRA-ILA Auctioned for $35,000!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Knife Rights' Freedom's Steel IX – Liberty's Edge SOLD for $35,000! ALL proceeds, including the buyer's premium, will go to National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA). Congratulations and much thanks to the new owner whose high bid will help elect Second Amendment supporters in this critical election.

“Our Second Amendment freedoms have never been at such risk as they are today. We must all be active and united defenders of our rights and freedom or we will see them taken from us. Knife Rights and NRA-ILA have a common interest in protecting our civil rights and specifically the right to own and use tools appropriate for self-defense. Knife Rights is proud to assist NRA-ILA in protecting these rights,” said Knife Rights Chairman and Founder Doug Ritter. “The sale of this year's Liberty's Edge represents over a quarter million dollars raised for NRA-ILA through the auction of these extraordinary Freedom's Steel knives in the last nine years!”

With the generous support of our collaborators, Knife Rights donated Freedom's Steel™ IX – Liberty's Edge™ Double Action Automatic Knife, a one-of-a-kind custom crafted knife by acclaimed knifemaker, Johnny Stout, with Julie Warenski-Erikson engraving and a feather Damascus blade by Master Bladesmith Véronique Laurent, to the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action to support NRA-ILA's defense of the Second Amendment in this critical election year. Knife Rights is the Second Front in Defense of the Second Amendment™.

This extraordinary collaboration was scheduled to be a featured auction item at the NRA-ILA Dinner and Auction, to be held during the NRA Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. With the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic of the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits, Rock Island Auction Company generously offered to feature this extraordinary knife in their flagship Premier Auction held September 11-13.

Freedom's Steel™ IX – Liberty's Edge™ Double-Action Automatic Knife celebrates the liberties we fight to protect. For the past six decades and change switchblade (automatic) knives have been demonized by those opposed to freedom and liberty. At one time they were banned or highly restricted in nearly half the states! Today, thanks to Knife Rights' efforts, they are legal to own, to one degree or another, in 44 states and legal to carry in 33.

Knife Rights sincerely appreciates the generous contributions by the collaborators that allowed us to make this donation. Texas knifemaker Johnny Stout crafted a very special version of his renowned “Vaquero” Double Action Automatic Knife for Knife Rights' ninth Freedom's Steel™. It features elegant engraving and 24K gold inlay by Julie Warenski-Erikson. The trailing point blade was ground from exquisite feather pattern Damascus steel, forged by Master Bladesmith Véronique Laurent.

Exhibition-grade, museum fit mammoth ivory grip scales, donated by Fine Turnage Productions, finish off the 4.875-inch long handle, for an overall length when open of 8.562 inches. The titanium liners were jeweled and hand-file worked, then anodized. All the fasteners are 24K gold plated.

For additional details, information on the makers and high resolution photos of Liberty's Edge: www.KnifeRights.org/freedoms-steel-ix/

Photography by Dirk Loots Photography.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights (www.KnifeRights.org) is Rewriting Knife Law in America™, forging a Sharper Future™ for all knife owners with 32 bills enacted since 2010 repealing knife bans in 22 states and over 100 cities. Knife Rights is dedicated to providing knife owners an effective voice to influence public policy.

