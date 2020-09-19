Michigan Needs to Punt Peters Out of the Senate

Michigan – -(AmmoLand.com)- Michigan is one state where you think Senators would not think of a course of action that fails to respect the Second Amendment. Sadly, that is not the case with either Debbie Stabenow or Gary Peters. In 2018, John James didn’t beat Stabenow, but he came within seven points – polls had shown Stabenow with as much as a 17-point margin.

Aside from his 2018 Senate run, James is a newcomer to politics. After that race, he was considered for the UN Ambassador spot vacated by Nikki Haley, but the Trump Administration went with a different candidate. James is now running again, and this time, he has a very good chance to beat Peters – and such an outcome would be very good news.

How bad is Gary Peters on our rights? You can just look at some of his votes as compiled by Project VoteSmart. He opposed concealed carry reciprocity, he backed D.C.’s onerous gun laws, and he opposed the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act. Those are the lowlights of his track record in three terms in the House of Representatives and one in the United States Senate.

His public statements also show a history of attacking our rights. He not only backed Obama’s efforts to punish millions of law-abiding gun owners for the horrific Sandy Hook shooting, he opposed efforts to allow teachers who wished to have tools to protect their students to do so. Peters has even attacked sportsmen.

It's clear that in a state where many respect the Second Amendment, Peters is just not a fit. Instead, he supports just about anything that Bloomberg’s stooges want to see passed. While Project VoteSmart says his position on guns is “unknown,” it also notes he got a 100 percent rating from the Brady Campaign.

With just that track record, Peters warrants replacement. But when it comes to the secondary issues of importance to law-abiding gun owners, Peters is also bad. When it comes to campaign finance “reform,” Peters has backed a number of measures, including a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. That could allow them to pass legislation that would make a column like this one, which educates loyal Ammoland readers and other Second Amendment supporters about Peters’ atrocious record during the run-up to an election, illegal.

When it comes to judges, Peters is no better, with a track record of opposing those who would uphold our rights. In addition, his first vote in the three Congresses he has served in was to make Charles Schumer the Senate Majority Leader.

Without a doubt, Peters needs to be replaced. Second Amendment supporters can check out the campaign site of John James here. They also need to support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to help make sure that anti-Second Amendment extremists like Peters are voted out of office.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.