BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Second Amendment Foundation has announced three new additions to its Board of Trustees following the 35th annual Gun Rights Policy Conference.

The three new members are Maj. Gen. Allen Youngman, Jim Irvine, and Fredy Riehl.

Youngman retired in 2003 after 34 years in the military. He is now the senior consultant at the American Business Development Group. He resides in Kentucky.

Irvine is co-director of FASTER Saves Lives, an organization providing defensive training to school personnel. He is a commercial pilot, certified firearms instructor, lobbyist and current president of the Buckeye Firearms Foundation. He is an Ohio resident.

Riehl is editor-in-chief of AmmoLand News (www.ammoland.com), one of the largest and most popular online firearms news and views publications in the country. He makes his home in New Jersey.

“We’re fortunate to have all three of these gentlemen joining our Board of Trustees,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “They bring a combination of skills and experiences that will help guide the foundation through the next several years. I’ve been proud to know all of them for several years, and having them come aboard at the same time is an incredible stroke of luck during this period of unprecedented growth, especially as the foundation prepares for the legal challenges looming on the horizon. “In recent years,” he continued, “SAF has become a legal powerhouse in the United States, and has also become involved on an international scale with gun rights organizations in other countries around the world. As the Second Amendment remains under constant attack, on Capitol Hill and in state legislatures, we’re preparing for an unprecedented level of activity. “We know the gun prohibition lobby is being bankrolled by billionaires and other wealthy elitists who think the Constitution is for sale,” Gottlieb observed. “Our task is to meet this threat and stop it, and with good people like Allen, Jim and Fredy helping guide us, we’ll do our part to keep the Second Amendment great.”

Second Amendment Foundation

