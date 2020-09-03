Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has new stock on the Springfield XDS Mod 2 Stainless .45 ACP 3.3″ Pistol, Two-Tone for just $399.99. That is 33% OFF MSRP and you save over $200.00. Check prices here and here and you see why we think is a great deal.



The latest edition of Springfield's most popular pistol is engineered in a slim, single-stack frame, holding 6 rounds of .45 ACP and offers upgrades from the inside out. The XD-S Mod. 2 features a higher hand position, enhanced grip texturing, thinner slide, and an enhanced trigger that advance this polymer-framed pistol's acclaimed “point and shoot” ergonomics. Other features include a loaded chamber indicator and a grip safety that immediately readies the gun for action yet renders it virtually incapable of firing if dropped. The width of the grip is a mere .975″, and the Mod. 2 grip texturing gives the operator a solid feel and secure hold of the pistol – especially important in defensive encounters. Longer Posi-Wedge serrations make the slide easier to grab and rack. The enhanced short-reset and consistent trigger is the perfect choice for a defensive carry pistol.

Related Videos:

Springfield XDS Mod 2 Stainless .45 ACP 3.3″ Pistol Deal Cart Check 08/19/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!