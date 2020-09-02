Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has the popular Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount 2 Weapon Light for just $119.94 after coupon code “3451” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. You can check prices on similar deals without free shipping here, online here and over here.

The ProTac series expands into weapon-mounted lights with this light featuring a dedicated fixed-mount for Picatinny rails. ProTac Rail Mount 2 Specs: TEN-TAP® Programming – choice of three operating modes: 1.) high/strobe; 2.) high only; 3.) low/high High: 625 lumens; 22,000 candela; 297m beam; runs 2 hours Low: 60 lumens; 2,000 candela; 89m beam; runs 21 hours Strobe for signaling or disorienting Remote pressure switch features momentary and “constant on” operation Integrated rail clamp attaches to MIL-STD-1913 rails Easy to attach, secure mounting Includes remote pressure switch, push-button tail switch, remote retaining clips, double-sided tape and zip ties Uses two CR123A lithium batteries (included) Durable, anodized aluminum construction with impact-resistant tempered glass lens IPX7 rated with the Standard button switch installed; waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

IPX4 rated with the Remote Pressure Switch installed

Operating temperature: -40°F to +120°F

Limited lifetime warranty

RoHS compliant It uses either a remote switch with momentary/constant on operation or a standard push-button tail switch, and can run on either a lithium battery or an easy-to-find alkaline battery.

