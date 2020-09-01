Vertx Announces New Addition to Line of Low-Profile Apparel

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Vertx, a leading manufacturer of low-profile tactical apparel and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of the Paratus Hoody. From a mountain trail to trailing a person of interest, the Paratus blends into its surroundings as well as it mirrors the wearer’s movements and activity level. Whether it’s deployed as outerwear or under a shell jacket, the Paratus can be worn almost year-round and is indispensable for changing up appearance and silhouette. Available in three subdued colorways, Blue Surge, Canopy Green, and Tarmac, the Paratus is now available online at vertx.com and in-store. Customers can find their nearest dealer using the Vertx store locator at vertx.com/store-locator.

“We are always striving to continue to add new and innovative pieces to our lines,” said Denny Bogard, GM/VP of Vertx. “The Paratus does just that. On the surface it fits the bill of your classic pullover hoody, but underneath it’s built with the features our end-user needs to carry comfortably whether it’s for work or everyday.”

Designed, cut, and constructed for comfort with a regular fit that’s ready for active environments, the Paratus is resistant to wear to ensure long-term service without acquiring a ragged appearance. The internal AbrasionGuard lining protects the fleece shell from friction and snags and reduces printing from CCW and EDC gear. The hoody’s drop-back hem assures belt and lower back coverage during strenuous activities and its classic pullover design virtually eliminates drafts and provides added warmth whether it’s worn as the inner or outer layer. The large front kangaroo pocket is handy for keeping essentials at the ready. It also conceals a hidden zippered pass-through that provides discreet and quick access to critical gear located on the belt or mounted inside the waistband. The three-piece fitted hood has flatlock seams for maximum comfort and can be adjusted for the weather or to enhance comms concealment with a drawcord. Learn more about the Paratus Hoody and the rest of the Vertx line at vertx.com

ABOUT VERTX

Vertx is a premier tactical and outdoor brand for the modern-day prepared professional. Vertx designs world-class apparel, bags, and packs that are created by best-in-class designers to combine a low visual profile with superior functionality. Since its inception in 2009, Vertx has earned trust among the nation’s top operators for exceptional performance, fit, and durability. Vertx is a brand of Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway Company.