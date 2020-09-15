Virginia: Fairfax County Considering Gun Ban Today

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will consider banning firearms in certain public locations. Second Amendment supporters are encouraged to OPPOSE the proposed “An Ordinance Amending Chapter 6 of the Fairfax County Code, Relating to Weapons.” The meeting may be viewed by live stream online, and public comments may be submitted live over the phone. Click here for information on attending the meeting in person, viewing the meeting, or submitting live comments.

The proposed ordinance on page 626 of the agenda prohibits firearms, ammunition, and components in public buildings, public parks, and on public streets and sidewalks where, or adjacent to where, certain events are occurring. There are no exemptions for those with a concealed handgun permit or those simply transporting firearms in vehicles. This prohibition applies to both permitted events and events that “would otherwise require a permit,” making it extremely difficult for law-abiding citizens to determine or which areas might be or become “gun-free zones.” Individuals who live in an area where an event is occurring may not enter or leave their own property with a firearm. Because this ban includes “components,” citizens may find themselves in legal trouble for accidentally entering one of these vague “gun-free zones” with something as simple as a shell casing forgotten in a pocket or lost in a crevice of a vehicle.

Again, please consider opposing “An Ordinance Amending Chapter 6 of the Fairfax County Code, Relating to Weapons.”

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org