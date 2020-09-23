Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Viridian has a package sale on their C5L-R Red Laser Sight with Tactical Light with a matching Tacloc Holster for just $229.00 with FREE shipping. There is a huge demand for this product so be aware of the 10-14 day shipping delay.

The perfect pair. A Viridian C5L-R red laser sight with tactical light and a Tacloc holster (Right handed) for INSTANT-ON® activation. Left handed Tacloc holsters also available. Please contact customer service by email or call (800) 990-9390. Features: Range: 25 yards in daylight/1 mile at night

Lumens: 100 constant/140 lumens strobe

Laser: 5 mW/635-650 nm

Battery Life: 20+ hours constant, 35+ hours strobing, 75 minutes laser + light

Adjustable: Windage/elevation

Activation: Automatic activation with INSTANT-ON®/user defined operating modes

7 Year Limited Warranty The Viridian C5L-R red laser + tactical light is so tiny, it tucks neatly between trigger guard and muzzle, with no overhang, and will work with virtually any railed gun. This C5L-R features a bright red laser with multiple modes of operation and easy windage/elevation adjustment.

Viridian's C5L-R is equipped with INSTANT-ON® activation. Ignite your red laser and tactical light instantly when you draw your weapon from the Tacloc holster. When you draw it's on.

The C5L-R features a 100 lumen tactical light with CREE LED in constant and strobe modes. It comes standard with RADIANCE® taclight technology, which expands light into a wider beam, revealing over twice the horizontal area of conventional tactical lights. With no wasted light above or below your target area, you get a better picture, faster discovery, smoother tracking and more positive targeting than any other weapon-mounted tool.

Some Related Reviews:

Viridian C5L-R Laser & Light Combo Pack Holster Deal Cart Check 09/23/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!