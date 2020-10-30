Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the Coast HP14 Handheld Flashlight pumping out 629 Lumens for just $37.99. That is 45% off and even the discount kings at Amazon can not beat this deal! Limit 5 per household. This is one of those items you should have multiples of for Cars, Bunkers, Go-Bags, Range Bags, in kitchens, and bedside.

The Coast HP14 handheld LED flashlight features 629 Lumens in a Pure-Beam focusing optic. The HP14 combines two beams into one allowing you to switch between a flood beam for ultimate field of view and a bulls-eye spot beam for highly focused spotting out to 813 feet. The slide focus allows for quick one-handed beam control and the rear switch allows you to change between high, medium, and low. Set the beam to your preferred setting and lock it into place by twisting the head of the light. The HP14 flashlight is water-resistant and impact-resistant aluminum construction to withstand heavy use. It runs on four AA batteries for a runtime of up to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Features: Quick change focusing optic

Bulls-eye hot spot fixed beam

Ultra-view flood beam

Beam lock

Water and impact resistant

Includes 4xAA batteries

Weight: 14.2 oz.

Length: 8.4” Modes: High – 629 Lumens – 1 hour 30 min

Medium – 252 Lumens – 15 hours

Low – 52 Lumens – 56 hours Coast Cutlery began with making high-quality knives for fishermen in 1919 and they have since expanded to a variety of knives for many different professional occupations. And they didn’t stop there. Coast now manufactures handheld LED flashlights, headlamps, and area lights that are designed to be used and work in adverse conditions.

