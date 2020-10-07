Federal Ammunition Introduces New Fusion 10mm Auto Hunting Loads

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Federal ammunition introduces a new load to its popular handgun hunting ammunition lineup. The new Fusion 10mm Auto load uses a 200-grain bullet and 1200 fps muzzle velocity take full advantage of the 10mm Auto cartridge, with more energy and better terminal performance on impact. Shipments of this product have begun to arrive at dealers.

“Our Fusion 10mm Auto load delivers the toughness, accuracy, reliability and terminal performance that handgun hunters are looking for,” said Federal Centerfire Handgun Product Manager Chris Laack. “Built with the same molecularly-bonded hunting bullet used in Fusion rifle ammo, it produces ideal upsets and deep penetration when striking game. We know this new load is everything any hunter could hope for in a 10mm Auto hunting cartridge.”

Features & Benefits

New 10mm Auto load

1,200 fps muzzle velocity

Copper jacket is electro-chemically to the core

Perfectly uniform jacket

Skived, pre-programmed nose provides consistent expansion

Maximum weight retention for deep penetration

Part No. / Description / MSRP

F10FS1 / 10mm Auto Fusion, 200-grain, 1200 fps, 20-count / $32.99

About Federal Premium

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.