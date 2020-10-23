FPC Applauds Senate Judiciary Committee Vote to Advance Judge Barrett

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) applauded the Senate Judiciary Committee for voting to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate.

“As we recently explained, the American people need and deserve a strong Supreme Court majority that will do what the Constitution’s text and liberty compel,” said FPC President Brandon Combs. “The Senate Judiciary Committee did the right thing by voting to advance Judge Barrett to a full Senate vote. We continue to urge the Senate to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court without delay.”

“The Constitution’s text makes clear that the president has a duty to nominate Supreme Court justices, as President Trump did here, and the Senate can offer or withhold its advice and consent,” explained FPC Director of Legal Policy Matthew Larosiere. “Despite what some might want you to think, this is the Senate doing its job. We elect politicians for periods of time, and one of their most important duties is to ensure our courts are staffed with qualified jurists who will respect and uphold the text and original public meaning of the Constitution. Judge Barrett’s confirmation process is completely supported by the Constitution and she should be confirmed as soon as possible so a full Supreme Court can preside over important cases this term.”

“There is no question that a number of authoritarian states like California, New Jersey, and New York are violating the rights of the people on a range of issues from the right to bear arms outside their homes, to prohibitions on entire categories of protected arms and undue burdens meant to chill the exercise of fundamental rights,” commented FPC Grassroots Director Richard Thomson. “With the advancement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett we may be closer than ever to the Supreme Court tackling those key issues.”