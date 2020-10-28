Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has 20 round boxes of Hornady Frontier 55 gr Full Metal Jacket .223 Rem for $14.99 a box with no purchase limits and shipping now. In stock at the time of this post.

Frontier cartridge features Hornady bullets in 223 Remington. Applications range from plinking, target shooting and hunting to law enforcement training and self-defense. American made and military grade are the hallmarks of Frontier cartridge, a new Hornady division. Features: Consistency in every cartridge – state-of-the-industry loading techniques and quality control procedures ensure the reliability of every Frontier Cartridge round

Rounds for all applications – rontier cartridge offers ammunition configured for a wide range of shooters and applications, everything from plinking, target shooting and hunting to law enforcement training and self-defense Details Series/Collection: Frontier

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Caliber/Gauge: 223 Remington

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Muzzle Energy: 1282 ft.lbs.

Muzzle Velocity: 3240 fps

Case Material: Brass

Application: Varmint Less Than 50 lb, Target/Match, Personal Defense

Packaging Quantity: 20/Box

Ballistic Coefficient: 0.243 (G1)

Sectional Density: 0.157 Brass cases – in addition to Hornady target friendly, non-steel core bullets in a variety of offerings, frontier cartridge features brass cartridge cases and military-grade boxer primers and propellant

Related Reviews:

Hornady Frontier 55gr Full Metal Jacket .223 Rem Deal PSA Cart Check 10/28/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!