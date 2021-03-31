Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in-stock and shipping Hornady Frontier Cartridge, 5.56 NATO, 55 Grain, HP Match ammunition in 20 Rounds boxes for members at $18.04. With FREE shipping for orders $49.00 or more. They also have Hornady Frontier Cartridge, 5.56x45mm NATO, BTHP Match, 68 Grain here.

Hornady Frontier Cartridge, 5.56 NATO, 55 Grain, HP Match All Hornady® MatchTM bullets feature revolutionary AMP® (Advanced Manufacturing Process) jackets—the most consistently concentric bullet jackets available. These proven AMP jackets are the foundation for exceptional bullet accuracy and have virtually zero runout and near-zero wall thickness variation. Coupled with precision-swaged cores and manufactured to the tightest standards in the industry, all Hornady® MatchTM bullets provide superior consistency, high ballistic coefficients and unprecedented levels of accuracy. Key Specifications Item Number: 719080

Mfg. Number: FR240

UPC: 09025571147

Caliber: 5.56 NATO

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: HP Match

Muzzle Velocity: 3,240 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,282 ft.-lbs.

Ballistic Coefficient: .254 (G1)

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 20 Order today!

