Might Minnesota Elect a Second Amendment Supporter to the Senate?

Minnesota – -(AmmoLand.com)- If you want a clear indication that despite the media’s pronouncements, this election is nowhere close to being a blowout, you can look no further than Minnesota’s Senate race. The potential for an upset in this state was noted before, and with less than a week before Election Day, it’s worth a closer look.

The race between incumbent Tina Smith and former Representative Jason Lewis is currently rated as a Toss-Up by RealClearPolitics. But the trend shows more – Smith has been in an apparent freefall, going from a 10-point lead in September to a one-point lead. Lewis, a former Congressman who represented the state’s Second Congressional District for one term, has been running a good race – until being sidelined by a medical issue from which he is expected to recover.

Smith’s voting record on gun legislation has been non-existent in the Senate, but we have plenty of public statements calling for pretty much the entire Bloomberg agenda. Of particular concern should be the fact that Smith was among those targeting Wells Fargo after it refused to go along with forms of corporate gun control.

While we do not have bad votes on Second Amendment issues, we can see that Smith had repeatedly voted poorly on judicial nominations. Smith voted against the confirmation of two Supreme Court justices who would have upheld our Second Amendment rights, and a host of appeals court judges as well.

In addition, Smith is also supporting “reform” measures on campaign finance that would silence grassroots Second Amendment activists. Her biggest effort on this front is co-sponsoring a constitutional amendment to overturn the Citizens United ruling, placing a bullseye on a crucial firewall protecting our First Amendment rights.

On the other hand, in his one term in the House of Representatives, Lewis has been a strong supporter. He supported attaching national concealed carry reciprocity to a NICS improvement bill. His voting record, in addition to backing concealed carry reciprocity, also saw him vote to strike down anti-Second Amendment regulations.

So, on the one hand, the current Senator seeks to punish law-abiding gun owners for crimes and acts of madness they didn’t commit. Not only that, she has voted against judges who would protect our Second Amendment rights, and she wants to enact regulations that muzzle the grassroots activism of Second Amendment supporters. On the other hand, there’s a chance to get a pro-Second Amendment Senator should Jason Lewis win the election. With what is at stake, that's a chance that can't be missed.

Second Amendment supporters can pitch in to help Representative Lewis by going to his campaign site. They should also donate generously of their time and money to the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund. It’s time to send Smith’s shoddy record on the Second Amendment packing.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.