USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has in-stock and shipping some match grade Nosler 9mm Jacketed Hollow Point 115 grain Ammunition in 20 round boxes for $16.49 with FREE shipping and returns. This is top grade ammo hence the $0.824 each a round price, but you can get it now, not three months from now.

Nosler 9mm Jacketed Hollow Point 115 grain Brass Cased Pistol Ammunition Make sure your weapon is firing at its full potential by using high-quality rounds of Nosler 9mm Jacketed Hollow Point 115 grain Brass Cased Pistol Ammunition. This 9mm Luger Ammunition crafted by Nosler has a muzzle velocity of 1,170 fps and a muzzle energy of 350 ft/lbs. Compared to other factory loads, Nosler 9mm Jacketed Hollow Point 115gr Brass Case Pistol Ammo delivers superior accuracy and consistency that you can depend on in nearly any shooting scenario. Enhance your precision while putting shots on target with Nosler 9mm Luger 115gr JHP Match Grade Handgun Ammunition. Specifications for Nosler 9mm Luger 115gr JHP /20 51285: Caliber: 9mm Luger

Bullet Weight: 115 Grains

Bullet Style: Jacketed Hollow Point

Case Type: Brass

Quantity: 20 Rounds Features of Nosler 9mm Jacketed Hollow Point 115 grain Brass Cased Pistol Ammunition: To ensure our reputation for quality and consistency, powder charges are meticulously weighed and finished rounds are visually inspected and polished. Each piece of brass is checked for correct length, neck-sized, chamfered, trued and flash holes are checked for proper alignment.

