Silicon Valley ‘Overwhelmingly’ Backs Biden; CCW Tops 1M in 5 States

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- No sooner did gun rights advocates file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against social media giant Facebook and AFP Fact Check for violating provisions of the Federal Election Campaign Act, then did a report surface in WIRED magazine asserting “contributions by employees at some of America’s biggest tech companies are overwhelmingly” supporting Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign to unseat President Donald Trump.

In its report, WIRED “found that employees at Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Oracle have contributed nearly 20 times as much money to Biden as to Trump since the beginning of 2019.”

As reported by Fox News, “Conservatives and Trump supporters have long accused many tech companies of liberal bias and WIRED’s analysis found that ‘95 percent of contributions by employees of six big tech firms’ have gone to Biden.”

While gun owners may not be able to counter the big money support, they might be able to turn out enough “gun voters” to make a difference in the Nov. 3 elections. As recently reported in AmmoLand News, the latest report on concealed carry in the United States by John Lott at the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) shows at least 19.48 million active concealed carry permits and licenses are presently in circulation.

Buried in that report is the revelation that five states have now topped the 1 million mark for active licenses, including Florida, where more than 2 million licenses are now in circulation.

One of those states is Pennsylvania, where Fox News is reporting confirmation by the State Police that between July 1 and Sept. 30 a record number of firearm background checks were conducted, “which is nearly double the volume completed during the same period last year.” Pennsylvania is an important swing state, which went to President Trump in 2016.

Oddly enough, Pennsylvania is not even among the “Top Ten” states listed by World Population Review for having the highest percentages of gun ownership. Those states are Alaska (61.7%), Arkansas (57.9%), Idaho (56.9%), West Virginia (54.2$), Wyoming (53.8%), Montana (52.3%), New Mexico (49.9%), Alabama (48.9%), North Dakota (47.9%) and Hawaii (45.1%). Hawaii has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country.

In all but one of those states—Arkansas—did the murder total for 2019 exceed 200, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report, and in most cases, the number didn’t even top 100 slayings. New Mexico reported 146 murders, including 96 involving firearms.

By contrast, in 2019 the city of Chicago racked up 492 killings, followed by Baltimore with 348 murders, Detroit with 273 slayings and Washington, D.C. with 166 homicides, according to data published by local news agencies in January. Chicago’s body count for this year already exceeds 600, according to the popular website HeyJackass.com.

The updated concealed carry report reveals that in 14 states, “more than 10% of adults have permits.” Those states are Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and West Virginia, so the percentages of active concealed carry permits/licenses don’t exactly match the states with the highest gun ownership.

But CPRC has a likely explanation, detailed in its report.

“Sixteen states have adopted constitutional carry for their entire state,” the report notes, “meaning that a permit is no longer required. Because of these constitutional carry states, the nationwide growth in permits does not paint a full picture of the overall increase in concealed carry. But some residents still choose to obtain permits so that they can carry in other states that have reciprocity agreements.”

And in the CRPC report, there is also this caveat:

“Due to old and missing data, 19.48 million is undoubtedly an underestimate of the total number of Americans with permits. On the other hand, 731,931 permits are “non-residential,” some of which are issued to people who already have concealed handgun permits from their home states. Most of these non-residential permits are issued by Utah (424,531) and Florida (221,440). We also found some non-residential permits for Maine (14,628), New Hampshire (28,408) and Virginia (42,924).”

Meanwhile, the FEC complaint, filed by Gun Owners of America, contends Facebook and AFP Fact Check engaged in so-called “fact checking” of articles criticizing Sen. Harris for her gun control record.

By no small coincidence, AmmoLand News was advised by the founder of one Facebook group—2nd Amendment Advocate – Greybar Hotel—that the site has been disabled. Fredd Bergmann, who started the page about eight years ago, said he had “tried to maintain what they consider their standards” in the group, which had more than 650 members.

However, a check on Facebook found several other active Second Amendment groups still up and running, so it is not clear how this particular group violated community standards.

All of these circumstances combined suggest pro- and anti-gun forces are on a collision course next month. The outcome of the election will determine the direction of firearms policy in the United States for the foreseeable future.

That explains why industry is getting financially active in the voter registration effort mounted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) called “#GUNVOTE®.” According to NSSF, Magpul Industries Corporation has donated $100,000 to the GUNVOTE effort, and another $100,000 has been contributed this week by Federal, CCI and Speer Ammunition, the industry group revealed.

The task now is for activists to get out the vote.

At the same time, the Second Amendment Foundation has been promoting its “Second Amendment First Responder” campaign via television advertising. This effort started last month and is receiving a strong response, according to SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb.

The Second Amendment First Responder campaign does not promote any candidates. Instead, it warns “Never has there been a more critical time to defend our right to keep and bear arms.” The SAF project “seeks to actively engage Americans who want to protect our Second Amendment rights.” The ads are running on Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, MSNBC, the Weather Channel, Destination America, the Learning Channel, American Heroes channel, Headline News and One America News.

The video also declares, “Our history, culture, constitution and the American way of life are being assaulted. Violent anarchists are rioting and looting across the country.”

And that message just might be hitting a raw nerve. Rasmussen Reports revealed Wednesday, “Over one-fifth of Americans who have a gun in their household have added one since the Black Lives Matter anti-police protests began in late May and feel safer because they’ve done so.”

According to Rasmussen, 43 percent of American adults “say they or someone in their household owns a gun.”

“Fifty-four percent (54%) of adults who live in gun-owning households say they feel more safe with a gun in the house,” Rasmussen noted. “Only seven percent (7%) feel less safe. Thirty-eight percent (38%) think the presence of the gun has no impact on their personal safety.” “Among those who have added a gun in the last four months,” Rasmussen significantly noted, “90% feel more safe.”

Gottlieb, who also chairs the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, said in a news release, “Why should this surprise anybody? We’ve been treated to months of images on the nightly news showing cities under siege, businesses being vandalized, looted and even burned. People have been killed, more have been injured including scores of police officers, and all we hear from protesters are demands for cuts to police departments, while radical city councils work overtime to appease the mob.

“The last six months have taught millions of people the importance of having a constitutional right to own a firearm,” Gottlieb added. “They’ve learned how restrictive and pointless some gun control laws can be. Now they’re being asked by two anti-gun career politicians, and their party, for support so they can enact even more restrictions while they erode public safety and expect the American public to accept this as the ‘new normal.’ No wonder people are buying guns. They’re praying for the best, but preparing for the worst.”

RELATED:

GOA Files FEC Complaint Against Facebook, AFP, & Harris – Campaign Finance Violations

Crime Prevention Research Center Releases Report, Carry Permits Soar to 19.48mil(.)+





About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.