Smith & Wesson Liner Lock Folding Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I recently received two Smith & Wesson Liner Lock Folding Knives to test. Upon taking them out of the box, I was impressed with all of the features that were included on them. I got two of the same knives, a black with silver and a black with orange. For eye appeal I think that I favor the black/orange but that’s strictly my personal opinion.

Let’s cover some of the features and why I like the knives. To begin, it came from the factory razor sharp. That’s impressive. Not all knives come out of the box with a good edge. The blade length is advertised at 3.44-inches. This fall within my preferred blade length. The first 1 1/8-inches of the blade is serrated and the rest of the blade has a drop point but due to a sloping spine it has a definite point which I require on any pocket knives that I carry.

It utilizes a liner lock system which is one of the handiest systems to operate. But you must watch out, on a lot of knives with a liner lock the liner barely moves over under the blade, thereby creating a dangerous situation. The blade is semi likely to slam down on your fingers. Not so with either one of these knives. On both of mine, the liner moves over well past the edge of the hilt of the blade. I feel safe with the Smith & Wesson liner lock.

The Smith & Wesson Liner Lock Folding Knife has a pocket clip that can also be moved to either side of the butt of the knife. I think that I will leave mine as is.

I would classify this knife as a tactical knife due to it having a strap cutting feature and a stud for breaking glass. I’d never given much thought to desiring the glass breaking feature until now. My wife upon looking at this knife said she liked this feature since all of the modern vehicles have electric windows. She pointed out that if you wreck and submerge your vehicle it’d likely short out the battery thereby making your windows inoperable. My truck has hand-cranked windows so I never had thought of this likely problem before.

You have two options for opening.

A finger flipper on the top. Thumbhole. My blade is semi-tight so I’m not able to fully flip open the blade with my thumb. I applied a couple of drops of oil but it is still tight. I didn’t want to loosen the blade any because it’d make a wobbly blade.

The handle has seven cone-shaped holes on each side and the back is open. This makes it easy to clean which is nice because we always end up slicing sausage or cutting food with our pocket knives during the course of the day, don’t we?

I like the thin profile of the knife. That makes it a lot more comfortable to carry as compared to a lot of other knives. And yet I feel like that I have a firm grip while holding the knife due to the flipper that my pointer finger presses against, as well as the hilt of the blade, rising up with thumb grooves. The back of the handle also flares out a little which helps hold my little finger in place.

The MSRP on the Smith & Wesson Liner Lock Folding Knife is $19.99. It seems to me that you’re getting a lot of knife for $19.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Red & White SW608BLS

Black & Grey SW608S

The Smith & Wesson Liner Lock Folding Knife is made from high carbon stainless steel and features a partially serrated drop point blade. It has an ambidextrous thumb hole, thumb ramp jimping and an index flipper. The handle is designed with a strap cutter, glass breaking tool and a pocket clip.

FEATURES:

Blade Length: 3.44″

Overall Length: 8.46″

Weight: 0.26875lb

Blade Material: 8Cr13MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you're having trouble.”