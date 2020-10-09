The Mini Shot A-Spec Reflex Sight Gets A+ Improvements

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- (MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – For accurate shots at close-to-medium-shooting ranges, Sightmark introduces the 2 MOA Mini Shot A-Spec reflex sight. The A-Spec is a compact reflex sight for pistols, shotguns, AR-15s, and other sporting rifles. Joining the current line of Sightmark Mini Shot reflex sights made for law enforcement, competitive shooters, and EDC, the redesigned A-Spec includes improved durability with the one-piece housing and a sleeker profile at a competitive price.

Two models will be available, both with a 2 MOA illuminated dot. SM26045 will have a red dot and SM26046 will have a green one. Ten brightness adjustment settings ensure you get the dot on target quickly in any lighting condition, even broad daylight.

The 2 MOA dot is made for precise shots past 50 yards. The Sightmark Mini Shot series of reflex sights are parallax-free after 25 yards and come with a limited lifetime warranty.

About Sightmark

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights, and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety, and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com.